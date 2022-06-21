Helper Mayor Requests Volunteers for Flood Preparation

An influx of summer storms has graced the area as of late. With the storms, there has been more than one report of flooding in various locations.

On Tuesday afternoon, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman stated that the city also experienced flooding the past weekend due to Bear Fire debris that ran off and built up under the bridges that are found throughout the city.

“We are preparing for more of the same this upcoming weekend with questionable weather on the horizon,” Mayor Peterman shared. “To be proactive, we are working with Carbon County and are asking for volunteers.”

These volunteers will assist in the filling and loading of sandbags onto a trailer to bring to Helper. Helper Public Works is providing the trailer, though they have limited manpower and are in need of the volunteer assistance. The county has a hopper, which will allow for easy fill of the bags, and the volunteers will be tasked with the tie off and loading of the bags onto the trailer.

They will then be distributed to the areas that are most prone to flooding. This will take place Wednesday, June 22 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Carbon County Fairgrounds, by the south end of the maintenance shop.

“If you are capable of lifting and moving 30 plus pounds and can help out our neighbors, that would be greatly appreciated,” said the mayor.