Helper Middle School Industrial Arts Building Demolished

When the school bond was first proposed by Carbon School District, the construction plans for Helper Middle School (HMS) were not what they are today.

Due to discoveries made while the school was being analyzed prior to the construction, the plans for HMS shifted significantly. On Tuesday afternoon, the school shared an update on the construction as the Industrial Arts Building, that many have come to know and love, was demolished.

Much of the structure of the school’s building is going to change with this remodel to make it more structurally sound for staff and students, making the building viable for around 50 to 75 years while costing nearly the same amount of money as a new construction.

The school also announced that there was a small pile of bricks located outside of the fence near the marquee for those that wished to take one to keep as a memento of their time at the school. The back lot excavation work has also begun on the footings in order to raise the new building.