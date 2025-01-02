Helper Middle School Releases Statement on Scheduled Power Outage

Following the announcement that the scheduled power outage in Helper City was moved to Monday, Jan. 6, Helper Middle School (HMS) released a statement regarding students going back to school following the winter break.

HMS stated that, following contact with maintenance and the Carbon School District (CSD) administration, school will resume as scheduled on Jan. 6. Keeping with the original schedule, HMS explained, ensures that there will not be a need to make up the day later in the year. CSD is providing bottled water for students, the restrooms will be accessible as usual and school lunch is modified to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, with coordinating sides.

Students are welcome to bring a sack lunch with them, though parents should note that there will not be access to a microwave. Parents of children that have a peanut allergy are asked to email vasquezn@carbonschools.org for other arrangements.

Power will be off beginning at 9 a.m. that morning and HMS acknowledged the fact that it will affect the heating within the building. Sending students dressed in layers to stay warm as the building naturally cools was requested and school will dismiss by 12:30 p.m.

“Thank you for understanding as we navigate the first day back from break,” HMS concluded.