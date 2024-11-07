Helper Middle School Students Start the Year Strong

Helper Middle School Press Release

Helper Middle School is off to an impressive start this school year, with students actively participating in a variety of exciting activities. Highlights include the annual Color Dance, a field trip to see Duck Pond by Circa at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, family events, pep rallies, a Halloween Dance, and the Honor Activity and Breakfast of Champions. The small size of our school allows students multiple opportunities for social engagement.

Brittany Draper, our Financial Secretary and Chaos Coordinator, is also one of the cheerleading coaches alongside Heele Eden. Together, they have been dedicated to making Helper Middle School a fun and inclusive environment. Recently, the cheerleaders and coaches organized a pep rally featuring various activities designed to boost school spirit and foster friendly competition, including a mattress sliding contest between athletes and cheerleaders.

In sports, the football team not only triumphed in the pep rally but also secured a thrilling victory against Moab with a last-minute Hail Mary play. Quarterback Tegon Johnston connected with Jace Shumway for a dramatic 60-yard touchdown, leading the Rams to a 6-0 win and securing 3rd place in the region. The Lady Rams also shone in volleyball, claiming a victory over Mont Harmon during the regular season and a clutch win over San Rafael in tournament play. Additionally, the Girls Cross Country team earned 1st place at the PCA meet at Huntington Lake, bringing home a trophy now proudly displayed in the office. Our E-Sports team has had a stellar season, with Taevon Keil starting strong with the highest score in the Mario speed round. He then joined teammates Logan Sweeney, Russell Behn, and Katelynn Kotte to win every game in Mario Kart.

The Halloween Dance, hosted by the cheer team, was a tremendous success. Students arrived in their best costumes to dance, socialize, and enjoy time with friends. The cheerleaders transformed the gym with creative decorations. However, the night took a humorous turn during cleanup when blue paint was discovered mysteriously splattered across the gym. The culprit was quickly identified as cheerleader Karsynne Fox, who had painted herself blue for her Smurf costume, leaving her “mark” on Helper Middle School despite everyone’s efforts to protect the gym floor. She described the paint marks as “memories,” but the jury is still out on that one! (Just kidding, we love you Karsynne!)

As we move into the second quarter, excitement is building for upcoming events like Thanksgiving Bingo and Christmas Dodgeball before the holiday break. Students are settling in for the year and focusing on their academic achievements. We are immensely proud of all our Rams.

Growth. Grit. Rams don’t quit!