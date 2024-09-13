Helper Middle to Host Historic Helper Invitational

Helper City Press Release

On Monday, Sept. 30, Helper Middle School is excited to host their first local cross country meet! The Historic Helper Invitational is being held with a start and finish at the Pavillon on 100 West. Main Street, 100 West, Ivy and Janet Streets will all be blocked beginning at 2:30 p.m. and re-opening at 5 p.m.

Please make note of the date and times to accommodate this event. The students were especially excited to run down historic Main Street and we are expecting visiting schools to bring the runner count to approximately 150 runners! Jodi Stowe is the new cross country coach and is working hard to ensure a warm welcome for visiting teams for this first time event.

We hope residents and visitors will line the streets to cheer on these young athletes as they give it their all!