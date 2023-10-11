Helper Museum Director Recognized by Carbon County Tourism

Last week, the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient was announced during the commission meeting. For the month of October, the honor went to Roman Vega with the Helper Museum.

Though Vega has acted as the director of the museum for more than two years, he has worked hard on displays and the betterment of the museum for many years. Vega has done a great job in creating exhibits that showcase the history and importance of Helper City.

Vega was credited as being fun to talk to and always friendly with the visitors. It is obvious that he loves what he does. Vega then thanked the individual that nominated him and urged the community to visit the museum and see all that has been accomplished.

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange expressed that she is a big fan of Vega, who is a huge supporter of tourism.