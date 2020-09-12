Helper Outlaw Car Show Delights for 34th Year *Photo Gallery*

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the Helper Outlaw Car Show and Cruise last weekend as car enthusiasts gathered for the 34th annual event. The car show and cruise were made possible by the Butch Cassidy Gang Car Club.

The festivities kicked off on Friday evening with a car cruise as attendees enjoyed a poker run and dinner in the park. The fun continued on Saturday as the highly-anticipated car show got underway. Cars lined the Helper City Park as spectators browsed the unique collection of vehicles.

Saturday also featured a pin-up contest as well as the presentation of awards to the various winners of the show.