“Helper: Past, Present and Future” Focus of January BEAR Meeting

The January presentation at the Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) general board meeting will focus on Helper: Past, Present and Future.

Appreciation was extended to those that organized the various entities in Helper for the presentation, which is slated to take place on Jan. 7 in the Association of Governments (AOG) atrium in Price, beginning at 8 a.m. sharp.

It was stated that the presentation will be both virtual and live, with how many that are able to attend in-person dependent on the COVID-19 situation in the area. If the cases are low, the live audience will be approximately 30 people. However, if cases continue to rise, there will be an audience of around five and the majority of attendees will be online via Zoom.

All members of the community are invited to attend virtually. Those that wish to attend this meeting virtually may do so with this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85262939769.