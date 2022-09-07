Helper Project Funds Facade Restoration

The building that houses Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline, located on Helper’s Historic Main Street, was the recent focus of a facelift courtesy of The Helper Project. The restoration on the facade of the building was funded by The Helper Project and colors will be added soon.

The building is located next to the Carbon Hotel, which is home to the E. Clampus Vitus, Matt Warner Chapter. The Clampers recently restored their facade as well with funds provided by The Helper Project for the new Carbon Hotel neon sign.

“Special thanks to all those involved in bringing new life to this special building,” stated Roy Jespersen of The Helper Project. The project also expressed honor in being part of the community effort.