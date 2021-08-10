Helper Project Hosts Fifth Annual Exhibition and Fundraiser “Clouds are in the Air”

The Helper Project is now hosting its fifth annual exhibition and fundraiser, which is entitled “Clouds are in the Air” and is featured at Anne Jespersen Fine Arts on Helper’s Main Street.

This exhibition and fundraiser was curated by Donna L. Poulton and began on Friday, Aug. 6. An opening reception was hosted the following evening, featuring Better Off with the Blues as the musical accompaniment. The exhibition will be hosted until Oct. 16.

“The paintings in this exhibition are fantastic,” stated Anne Morgan-Jespersen.

Those that peruse the exhibit will find art from Steven Lee Adams, Connie Borup, Doug Braithwaite, Charles Stuart Callis, David Dornan, Dianne Massey Dunbar, George W. Handrahan, Brett Allen Johnson, David Jonason, Patricia Kimball, David Meikle, Scotty Mitchell, Peter Nisbet, Brad Overton, Zachary Proctor, Hadley Rampton, Gary Ernest Smith, Kate Starling, Ben Steele, Barbara Van Cleve and Clay Wagstaff.

The mission of the Helper Project is to foster the revitalization and beautification, encourage economic development, and promote cultural connections for the city and citizens of Helper. For this fundraiser, 30% of the exhibition sales will benefit the project.