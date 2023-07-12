Helper Public Works Garage Rebuild Given Green Light

Last week, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman shared the exciting news that the city was given a green light and funding through the Community Impact Board (CIB) on July 6 to rebuild the public works garages that are located behind the old city hall.

The building upgrade will be insulated steel metal that will allow for better tool and equipment organization. The mayor explained that it will also include room for the many vehicles that have been traditionally stored outside throughout the year.

“I would like to thank Tamara Dockstader of the AOG for her help, as well as Commissioner Miles, who strongly supported our project at the CIB meeting,” Mayor Peterman shared. “Ross Bryner, DJ Patton and Rocky Mountain Power all played critical roles in helping us secure this funding as well.”