Helper Rams Compete in Schoolwide Spelling Bee

To prepare for the Carbon School District Spelling Bee that will take place in February, Helper Middle School hosted its schoolwide spelling bee on Jan. 22.

Students refined their spelling skills and the competition was tight. Following 36 rounds of spelling, the winners were announced.

Gage Leffler spelled his way to first place, followed by Avy Atwood in second place and Jordan Olsen rounding out the top three.

These students will have the opportunity to represent Helper Middle School as they compete with other students in the district bee, which will place on Feb. 18.