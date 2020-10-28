Helper Rams Decorate the River Walkway for Spooky Season

On Monday evening, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman drew the community’s attention toward the Helper River Walkway to thank local youth for their festive efforts.

Mayor Peterman stated that the city wished give a big shoutout to the Rams of Helper Middle School for decorating the river walkway in the spirit of Halloween. The students took time to don the walkway with spooky figurines to commemorate the season.

“A huge thank you to Principal Bradley, art teacher Teri Passarella and the wonderful students at Helper Middle for their hard work and efforts,” Mayor Peterman concluded.