Helper Rams Wow the Crowd

The 2023 Helper Cheer Spring Show was hosted in the Helper Middle School (HMS) gymnasium on March 15, providing the team an opportunity to show loved ones and peers all they have learned this year.

Beginning the evening, coaches Brittany Draper and Heele Eden introduced the team members and their superlatives. For the eighth graders, Claire Averett was named a powerhouse base who is willing to learn. Lux Barker has the best attitude and is determined while the most likely to become a motivational speaker was Gaby Bencomo.

The eighth grade MVP, future coach and the one destined for greatness was Reagan Branagan. Ali Campbell was named determined to learn and not give up. The one that smiles and is a wonderful stage presence was Natalie Marvidikis, while the most improved superlative was given to Chloe Odendahl.

The powerful caller with a fabulous use of voice was Mya Ori and Brylen Robertson was named loyal, humble and honest, while the academic all-star was Yo’sea Romo. Finally, Sabrina Sharp had the best jumps and was the most accountable.

In the seventh grade, Riley Christensen was named as the one that perseveres for greatness and Kahlan Cunningham is loyal to teammates. The one with the most sass who was born to fly and perform is Derek Everett while Lucy Gardner had the most improved facials. The seventh grade MVP with the strongest motions was Dakota Noyes.

Kianna Ori is the hardest worker and most determined, Allea Romo is peaceful and passionate, and Olivia Rondinelli is the most improved flexibile and has the best attitude.

For the sixth graders, Audacee Eden was named a loyal friend and powerful leader. The team powerhouse and strongest flyer is Karsynne Fox, while Lilly Munsell is determined to excel and willing to try new things. Grace Prazen never gives up, Mauricia Torres has the best jumps and is a natural athlete, and Layla Westergard not only has smiles for miles and the sweetest personality, but is also the sixth grade MVP.

With that, the performances began. There were full-group performances, solos, duos, trios, group stunts and other demonstrations.

Appreciation was given to the coaches’ families, choreographers Taylee Hunsaker, Annika Monson, Indy Gray and Shanel Grey, HMS teachers and staff, technique director April Iriart, Kayla Haycock Photography and more.