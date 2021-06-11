Helper Receives a Fresh Coat of Paint

Active Re-Entry served the Helper community on Wednesday morning by volunteering to give the city’s fire hydrants and curbs a fresh coat of paint.

The Active Re-Entry team met Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman in the old City Hall parking lot where they were handed red paint along with brushes from Helper Public Works Manager Gary Harwood. Mayor Peterman advised the volunteers to paint over the existing red paint that was beginning to chip off.

The Active Re-Entry team quickly got to work on the stretch of Historic Main Street. All curbs and fire hydrants from the Helper’s Mining & Railroad Museum to the top of historic Main Street in front of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic have been touched up thanks to the Active Re-Entry team.

“We are so lucky to work with the Active Re-Entry team on a Helper City service project,” said Mayor Peterman.