Helper Recognizes Final 2022 Yard of the Month

The final month of 2022 is here, and Helper officials took time to choose their last Yard of the Month recipient for the year.

This honor was presented on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith visited Dylan and Casey Taylor to present them with the honor, which includes a sign that they can display in their yard.

Cleanliness, a unique flair, organization and water-smart yards are often the ones that catch the eye, and this award is presented to recognize those in Helper that take pride in their yards.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.