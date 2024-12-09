Helper Remembers Loved Ones in Annual Luminary Ceremony

As part of Helper’s Christmas Festivities, a Luminary Ceremony is held each year at the Helper Cemetery. Since 2009, Brenda Deeter and Mark Montoya have been putting on the Luminary Ceremony.

This year, the Luminary Ceremony was held on Dec. 4, with several members of the community coming out to honor their loved ones passed. The cemetery gleamed with bright colored lights throughout.

“It’s just a great time to celebrate and remember the loved ones that are no longer with us. Christmas is a busy time of the year and it gives a reason to take a moment out of a busy season to remember our loved ones who are no longer with us. It gets emotional, it gets heartfelt, but after it’s all said and done it just is a beautiful moment to share in each other’s grief,” expressed Montoya.