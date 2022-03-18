Helper Saturday Vibes Announces Launch of New Website

As the second year of Helper Saturday Vibes steadily approaches, Market Manager Allie Farnham announced that they have launched a fully functioning website for all to peruse.

“The website is a hub of information for everything Vibes,” said Farnham. “And includes all of our ten upcoming 2022 event dates, the twenty-band schedule, details and dates of our five themed events, applications for vendors, volunteers and jobs, plus a bit of Helper history and things to do in the area.”

The website also features a “Contact Us” page with links to social media. Farnham then stated that they have made a number of new hires, all of which reside in Carbon County.

“We cant wait to hit the ground running, with an enthusiastic group of folks to round out our team for 2022,” Farnham shared.

There are still a few bartending and volunteering positions available and the applications for both can be located on the new website. Helper Saturday Vibes is slated to return on May 14 and run until Sept. 24 on Helper’s Main Street, bringing music, food, drinks and fun to everyone’s summer.