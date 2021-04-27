Helper Saturday Vibes Begins June 12

Historic Helper Main Street Park

Helper, Utah

Saturdays, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 12, June 19, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, Aug. 14, Sept. 4, 2021

Free

Catch the Vibe! Helper Saturday Vibes is thrilled to announce a summer concert series and outdoor market at Historic Helper Main Street Park. Join in the summer fun with an exciting NEW event!

Helper Saturday Vibes is an eco-friendly, open-air market and street festival featuring unique and eclectic arts and crafts, music and performance art, antiques, delicious gourmet foods, and fresh produce from local farmers. As a new cultural offering for the Carbon County community, Helper Saturday Vibes will collaborate with regional businesses and vendors to offer local goods and services, encourage safe and friendly-family fun, and help reintroduce a revitalized Helper Main Street arts and culture scene for summer 2021.

In addition to hosting an outdoor market for community vendors and businesses, Helper Saturday Vibes will present a variety of local and specially-invited musical guests to perform at Main Street Park’s large pavilion stage. Other attractions will include activities for kids and families, a beer garden offering tasty brews, and classic car parking on Helper’s shut-down Main Street. The series will also bring local nonprofits and resources together in the park to foster community outreach and engagement opportunities. The collaborative vibe and community spirit of Helper will be on full display!

Helper Saturday Vibes also coincides perfectly with several other annual summer events returning to Helper’s Main Street in 2021. These include the return of First Fridays Art Walks as well as the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival happening the weekend of Aug. 20-22. The last weekend of Helper Saturday Vibes will also correspond with Helper’s annual Outlaw Classic Car Show and Cruise on the weekend of Sept. 3-4. Together, these events will promote Carbon County as THE place to be this summer—a cultural hotspot to be celebrated for its creative offerings and diverse community heritage as well as its beautiful natural surroundings.

Catch the Vibe—See you there!

Helper City Vibes was created by Kimberly Kuehn, the CEO/Founder of the Park Silly Sunday Market in Park City, Utah.

For more information, contact Executive Director Kimberly Kuehn at kimberly@parksillysundaymarket.com. Bands and artist performers can contact Gabriela Navarro at gabs.navarro@gmail.com

Vendors: Artists, Jewelers, Food Booths/Food Trucks, Farmers and Nonprofits. For vendor information and application, please visit: https://managemymarket.com/landing.aspx?orgID=476 or contact Noelle Toomajian at noelle.toomajian@gmail.com.