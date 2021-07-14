Helper Saturday Vibes Brings Summer Fun to Main Street *Photo Gallery*

The second Helper Saturday Vibes event took place on the city’s Main Street on July 10. Crowds flocked to Helper to enjoy entertainment, food, shopping and more.

Those behind the Vibes reminded all not to forget their zero-waste cups for the delicious drinks served. “Together, we can reduce plastic waste,” Vibes shared.

Those that did not yet have a cup were able to grab one as a limited number were available at the outdoor bar, along with the new drink coozies, which were selling for only $3 each. For the kiddos, Air City Bounce provided two bouncy houses that were inflated from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the park.

Rolling Wind Microfarm also joined Saturday Vibes and offered fresh greens and vegetables that were grown right in Helper. Mambo Truck was the place to go for those that had a grumbling belly and wished to enjoy Caribbean Fusion options.

For attendees’ ears, two bands were lined up. Mothers of Mayhem kicked off the tunes and were followed by Code Blue Revival.

The next Helper Saturday Vibes, which is slated for July 17, will feature Meander Cat at 4 p.m. and will be followed by music from Straight Canyon Band at 7 p.m.