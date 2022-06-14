Helper Saturday Vibes Celebrates with Pride

The second Helper Saturday Vibes event for summer 2022 took place on Saturday evening, with this event’s theme being “Pride.”

“Come out and show your unique colors,” the Vibes team shared. “This all-inclusive event is in conjunction with the internationally acknowledged Pride month, which takes place across the globe in June.”

The Vibes team created a space for all diverse members of the community to feel included and welcome while enjoying Helper’s Historic Main Street. The fundraiser beneficiary for the event was RUQIS, which the Vibes team explained has established a place of open self-exploration and expression while empowering rural queer communities across Utah. Colorful “Helper Proud” and “Utah Proud” signs were for sale throughout the evening to raise funds.

“The June 11 Helper Saturday Vibes event represents so many parts of our community coming together to showcase Helper and Utah as the diverse and welcoming place that it is,” shared Tomi Lasley, RUQIS Founder. “Seeing the ‘Helper Proud’ and ‘Utah Proud’ signs displayed throughout town leading up to the event adds to that feeling of community.”

The signs included the year that Helper was founded in 1883 as well as the year Utah was founded in 1896 with the iconic rainbow background associated with Pride. “The hope is to highlight the historical diversity of the area, stepping from the past into the future,” shared Allie Farnham, Market Manager for Helper Vibes.

The usual fun that comes with Saturday Vibes was available in the form of food, beverages, vendors, booths and live entertainment. This time around, the Queens of King Street opened the performance, followed by The Lane Changers. Pride was the prevailing theme all evening as vendors and visitors alike embraced the inclusive event.

“Pride is important to me because visibility matters,” said Kylee Howell of Friar Tuck’s Barbershop on Helper Main Street. “Seeing a community that reflects who we are as individuals, celebrated for our differences, whatever they may be, is life changing. And it can be life saving.”

The next Saturday Vibes event is slated to take place on June 25 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Musical performances will include Rob Harrington & Dale’s House Band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m and Bad Frances from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.