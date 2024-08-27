Helper Saturday Vibes Continues to Draw a Crowd

With only a couple of Helper Saturday Vibes events left this season, many people found themselves headed to the park to soak in the last little bit of summer fun. The park was packed, as many people found themselves enjoying not one, not two, but three separate shows.

Carbon County local Shantel Fitzgerald kicked off this Saturday’s vibes with a few cover songs as well as some originals.

“As a multi-talented singer/songwriter, she effortlessly switches between piano, guitar, and ukulele, often incorporating a loop pedal into her performances,” as stated on Helper Saturday Vibes’ social media page.

As things were kicking off in the park, kids were able to visit the Imagination Station sponsored by Little Learners, to create their very own dream catcher.

Next on the stage was Happy AF, consisting of Scott and Kindra Amott, along with their daughter Andea. With a wide variety of instruments being played, there’s no telling what the audience might hear.

As the wind died down, more and more people began visiting the vendors booths that lined the streets. While some wanted to grab a yummy snack, others had their cards read or snagged a little something fun.

Vibers had two specialty margaritas to choose form this Saturday, a Strawberry Basil Margarita or a Strawberry Passionfruit Margarita.

Creep was the last band of the night and they truly rocked the crowd. With their high energy 90’s covers, many Vibers found themselves up out of their seats dancing and head banging the night away. Creep even played a few requested songs from the crowd.

“Thanks for making it an unforgettable night. We’ll see you again on September 14th for more good times with Bombshell Flowers and Bad Francis,” Helper Saturday Vibes shared.