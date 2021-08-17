Helper Saturday Vibes Nears its End for 2021 *Photo Gallery*

As summer nears its end and local students prepare for another school year, the second-to-last Helper Saturday Vibes event for 2021 was hosted on Main Street.

Last week, the live entertainment came in the form of Memphis McCool and Stonefed, with a brief interlude in between the two acts by Recyclops and the Helper Project. As usual, delicious food, drinks and vendors littered the city’s Main Street.

Food came in the form of Smokin’ Roadside Grill’s barbecue, El Sarten’s tacos, Slosh Burgers’ sloppy joes and grilled cheese sandwiches, and a full bar with Coca-Cola offerings alongside.

Vendors included To Dye For, Fat Cat Customs, Good Neighbors Patisserie, Rolling Wind Microfarm, Recyclops and more. Fun for kids came in the usual form of bounce houses and various delights.

“Big thanks to our community for continuing to turn out and show support,” shared those behind the Vibes. “As they say, it takes a village! See you for our final event of the 2021 summer season on Sept. 4 from 4-9 p.m.”