Helper Saturday Vibes Officially Kicks Off on Main Street

Though blustery weather came to town on Saturday afternoon, the Helper Saturday Vibes crew could not be held back as they welcomed the community to their inaugural event on Helper’s Main Street.

Kim Kuehn, creator of Saturday Vibes, was joined on the Helper Main Street Park stage by members of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, her own team, Mayor Lenise Peterman and council members to celebrate the start of the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Kuehn explained that the plan is to have a party every weekend in Helper, sprinkled in between the annual Arts, Music and Film Festival, First Friday events and the car show.

“The idea is to bring economic value to Main Street Helper, all of Carbon County, San Juan, Grand and Emery,” Kuehn stated.

She continued by explaining that there are a lot of opportunities for musicians, businesses and more. Kuehn arrived in Helper one year ago and saw the opportunity, saying that she is very happy in Helper and excited to work with the community and county.

Mayor Peterman spoke, stating that on behalf of Helper City, she wished to welcome the Helper Saturday Vibes team and explained that these events are very important to the economy, marketing and people finding Helper.

“We’re looking forward to a long, strategic partnership,” shared Mayor Peterman.

Those that attended Helper Saturday Vibes were welcome to enjoy live entertainment, bounce houses for the children, a variety of booths and a full bar.