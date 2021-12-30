Helper Saturday Vibes Seeking Advisory Board Members

Helper Saturday Vibes is currently seeking six members of the community to be part of its new advisory board.

“We are seeking fun, energetic individuals who want to be a ‘voice of the community,'” shared Allie Farnham. “Sharing ideas and experience around how Helper Saturday Vibes can better serve the community at large.”

The board will meet monthly and positions will be filled annually on a volunteer basis. Those that are interested in applying for a position may email Farnham at admin@helpervibes.com.

Applicants should be sure to include their name, phone number, email address and any community affiliations. The positions are expected to be filled by Feb. 2 of the new year.