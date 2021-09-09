Helper Saturday Vibes Wraps Up 2021 Season

The seventh and final Helper Saturday Vibes for the 2021 summer season was hosted on Sept. 4 on Helper’s Historic Main Street.

“Thank you to all of your continued support this summer, we seriously couldn’t have done it without you!” the Vibes crew shared.

It was stated that, throughout the summer, there were 14 bands on stage throughout the seven Saturdays and over 500 pounds of recycling was collected and diverted from landfills.

For the final event of 2021, food was featured by Mambo Truck, El Sarten and Slosh Burger. As usual, many vendors littered the street and a Coca-Cola truck was parked next to the full bar.

The stage entertainment was provided by Shuffle and Silver King. Though this was the final event of 2021, the hopes are that the Vibes will be brought back once again in summer of 2022.