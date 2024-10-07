Helper Schools Placed on Hold During Law Enforcement Incident

On Monday, Oct. 7, parents were notified by the Carbon School District (CSD) that there was a law enforcement incident that occurred in Helper City that resulted in both Helper Middle School (HMS) and Sally Mauro Elementary (SME) being placed on hold.

This meant that everyone remained within the building, with school conducted as usual. Due to the incident, there were changes for the busing routes and walking students that live near the subdivision in which the incident had taken place.

“The schools were supported by our school resource officers patrolling the doors and assisting people who came to the school,” SME shared. “Parents were contacted, and supported the school with assisting with picking up their children.”

The CSD extended their thanks to the local law enforcement, parents, staff and students for supporting the safety protocol. It was stated that outside of having an “indoor recess” following lunch, the student’s days went uninterrupted and all were safe and learning.