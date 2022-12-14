Helper Students Learn About Game Programming

Carbon School District Press Release

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Helper Middle School had an assembly by Spy Hop. Spy Hop is a nonprofit digital media arts center that offers hands-on project-based programming across the state of Utah for students ages 9-19 of all skill levels and aspirations. They meet young people where they are in their lives and invite them to tell their stories through film, music, audio and design.

The organization’s model combines youth development, arts education and career preparation to empower young people to gain the skills they need to be successful. The company representatives spoke with the students about game programming and game user interface.

Students had the opportunity to play their way through a platformer game similar to the original Mario game where three to four students used their feet to control the red block avatar. There were foot touch-pads with arrows pointing in four directions. The students’ excitement was palpable as they cheered on their classmates playing the game.