Helper Students Share ASL Message

Carbon School District Press Release

In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Blended Message Club at Helper Middle School performed for local nursing and assisted living facilities in the area. The Blended Message Club is a group of students led by Mrs. Rebecca Moon that teaches the students American Sign Language (ASL) through music.

Mrs. Moon spoke about how the group has more than doubled in size and how much she enjoys teaching. She explained to the residents at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center how members of the deaf community cannot hear clapping, so she said that if they felt inclined, they should instead raise their hands and shake them to show their appreciation for the students’ performance.

The students who performed at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were Leah Sweeney, Kennedie Barrington, Jackson Sadler, Malia Cilli, Izy Prettyman, Aniyah Jeffs, Valentina Sosa Duran and Analiese Wayman. The group also includes Jacob Childs and Sabrina Sharp, who were unable to attend that performance.

The group performed three songs for the residents, including “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “What a Wonderful World” and “God Bless the USA.”