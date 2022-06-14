Helper Sweeps Home Tourney *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jeff Barrett

The Merchants hosted a four-day tournament last week with teams from throughout Utah. It began on Wednesday when Helper faced off with Alta.

Quade Henrie started the scoring with his two-out, two-run single in the first. The Merchants continued to apply pressure, scoring one run in each of the next three innings. They blew the game open with a five-run fifth, which was capped off by a bases-clearing double from Derek Robison. Helper went on to take this one 11-1.

Chet Anderson pitched all six innings and gave up just three hits and one unearned run. He was also efficient at the dish, where he finished 2-4 with one ribbie. Robison continued his strong start to the season also going 2-4 with four RBIs and a double. Jacob Vasquez reached base three times, going 1-1 with a double, two walks and a run batted in.

Thursday’s game showcased another dominant performance by the Merchants. Helper took care of Montrose in five innings behind Wyatt Falk’s no-hitter. Falk struck out 11 batters in the five frames and did not surrender a hit, though he walked six. Anderson led the charge on offense with his 2-4 effort that included a triple, double and five RBIs. Ridge Nelson hit a triple as well and drove home two while Peyton Molinar went 2-2 in the 10-0 victory.

The momentum rolled over into Friday against St. George when the Merchants struck for five runs in the first. Four singles, a walk and a bases-clearing double by Dallyn O’Neil catapulted the Merchants over St. George. Helper benefited from another solid start, this time by Jordan Fossat. Fossat lasted six innings and gave up two runs off of three hits and three walks. In addition, he struck out nine in the outing. O’Neil pitched a perfect seventh to seal Helper’s 7-2 victory. At the plate, O’Neil went 2-3 with a double and four RBIs. Also collecting multiple hits were Rylan Hart (2-3) and Henrie (2-4).

Unlike the rest of the tournament, Saturday’s contest was tight. Salem Hills held a slight (2-1) advantage going into the final inning before scoring two more runs to lead it 4-1. Down by two with the bases loaded and two outs, Falk came up to the plate. A wild pitch made it 4-3 as all three runners advanced. Falk then punched the ball back up the middle for a base hit, tying the game at four. In extras, O’Neil pitched around a one-out walk and single to keep it all tied up. The Merchants loaded the bases with two down in the eighth, setting up Nelson’s walk-off single to win the game 5-4.

Anderson went 2-3 while Hart and Nelson each finished 2-4 with an RBI. Camden Wilson pitched the final six and two thirds innings to pick up the win. He gave up four runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out two.

Helper will next play a doubleheader on Tuesday in Manti.