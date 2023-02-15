Helper Theater Class Presents Christmas “Wizard of Oz”

Carbon School District Press Release

Mrs. Jill Ison of Helper Middle School is the theater teacher. This past fall, the students prepared a fun and unique iteration of the timeless “Wizard of Oz.” Right before the Christmas break, Helper Middle School invited all students and parents to come watch the performance.

The story is narrated by the members of the rainbow, all of whom seem on board with the new storyline except for Green, who is confused by the Christmas theme. The play featured multiple actors and actresses in a number of the roles and was thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance.