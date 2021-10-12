Helper, USU Eastern Team Up for Painting Project

During September’s Day of Caring, hosted by the United Way of Eastern Utah, one of the projects that was slated to take place in Helper was delayed due to the rental of the Lion’s Pavilion by the American Legion Baseball Field.

Though the pavilion was in use that day, USU Eastern students indicated that they would like to return and assist with service projects. With that in mind, Mayor Lenise Peterman was introduced to Brandi Johansen, who is the dance team coach as well as the spirit squad director at the university.

A day was chosen when the teams could assist with painting the pavilion and Helper City double-checked the rental schedule to ensure that there were no conflicts.

“The college teams did a great job making this happen, even after the Day of Caring,” shared Mayor Peterman. “Helper City appreciates the service time and effort and wants to thank Brandi for her efforts in taking this off of our to-do list, along with those students who took time to participate.”

She concluded by stating that the city looks forward to teaming up in the future for more service events with USU Eastern.