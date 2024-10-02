Helper Vibes Ends the Summer with a Bang

Helper Saturday Vibes held its last event for the season, and it was not one to be missed. The streets were packed with vendors and vibers from all over. There were a few vibers from Norway, Connecticut and other places, who happened to stumble across the event as they were passing through.

Helper’s very own Hyland Markle got the party started playing a variety of instruments to keep things interesting. Markle performed a wide range of musical pieces using an acoustic guitar, a djembe, a didgeridoo, a ukulele and an electric guitar. Markle really wowed the crowd when he started playing multiple instruments at the same time.

The Kid’s Imagination Station was all about art, allowing kids to create their own floral nature prints. With a multitude of flowers and plants to choose from, children were able to then paint which ever part of the flower they chose, which was pressed onto a paper, leaving behind a beautiful print.

During a slight intermission between band changes, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) held a ribbon cutting for two local businesses. My Restless Art celebrated their grand opening and Asia Raine Designs celebrated a location change. The two businesses will now join together on Helper’s Main Street at 52 South Main Street.

Asia Raine Designs offers a wide variety of custom jewelry as well as jewelry workshops to create your own unique pieces.

My Restless Art specializes in pottery and has a little something for anyone. My Restless Art has created several Helper-specific pieces, which make perfect gifts for friends and families or tourists.

Mothers of Mayhem (MOM), who have become a favorite at Helper Saturday Vibes, were the perfect ending to a spectacular vibes season. Mothers of Mayhem are a Utah-based rock quartet group that brings an energetic rock sound. MOM have quite a unique look to them and will bring a rocking performance to the stage. Children and adults alike danced the night away, making it the perfect ending to this year’s Helper Saturday Vibes season.

Kim Kuehn, Founder of Helper Saturday Vibes, would like to give special thanks to all of the wonderful sponsors, who have helped throughout the year.

“We all weave a beautiful tapestry and Helper Vibes has created a community forum for musicians, non-profits, sustainability and artisans. Every angle of Carbon County has made this a successful event and we have the ability to shape growth, through the communities needs and wants,” stated Kuehn.