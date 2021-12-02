Helper Welcomes Solar System Trail to River Walkway

Helper City hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at the outdoor mining exhibit to welcome their newly-installed solar system trail that is now located along the river walkway.

Mayor Lenise Peterman spoke to all that attended the ribbon cutting, stating that this is proportionally to the solar system and that Helper is so lucky to have such great sponsors, such as AARP, the State Division of Outdoor Recreation and the Helper Library Dark Sky Observer’s Club.

These entities all worked in conjunction to bring this project to fruition. All of the planets along the trail were donated and there are markers that indicate the individual that “donated” each planet. There is also an audio component available for download to listen to while along the trail.

“It’s just really another great attribute to our river walkway, which is so beautiful,” said Mayor Peterman.

She also stated that this solar system trail ties it to an educational component about the solar system, with a lot of it going to the fact that Helper is a Dark Sky Community. Helper is very proud of that fact and supports the efforts such as these.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was then concluded with Mayor Peterman thanking all that had assisted and those that were in attendance as well.