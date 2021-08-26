Helper Yard of the Month Recipient Announced for August

Though the chilly fall and winter months steadily approach, yet another yard was highlighted as the Helper Yard of the Month awards came around once again.

This month, two homes were chosen, though one yard owner politely declined their nomination. The yard of the month for the month of August was presented to Brent and Sheila Myers along with their dog Peaches.

These yards are chosen monthly by Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith and Planning & Zoning’s Jean Boyack. Yards are selected based on their cleanliness, complying with regulations, beauty and more.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.