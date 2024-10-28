Helper’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat Successful Once Again

For many years now, Helper City has been shutting down its historic Main Street during one Saturday in October to give families in the community an opportunity to partake in their annual trunk-or-treat.

Jake Gray took over hosting the event a few years ago and has continued its success. This year, the trunk-or-treat was hosted on Oct. 26 and ran from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. that morning.

Businesses, individuals and organizations joined in on the fun, passing out candy and other goodies to attending youngsters. Some of the names involved in this year’s event were the Helper Police Department, Friar Tuck’s Barbershop, the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus and more.