Helper’s Bats Go Cold

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Merchants hosted St. George on Friday night in hopes of continuing their winning streak. Unfortunately for the home team, runs would be hard to come by in this one.

St. George began the scoring in the first inning and then opened it up with two runs in the third and five more in the fourth. Helper, on the other hand, only tallied six base runners on the night as it was shutout 8-0.

Chet Anderson was touched up, but his defense failed to help him as three errors turned into five unearned runs. Ridge Nelson came in and pitched three and one third hitless innings, but the damage had already been done.

The loss snaps the Merchants’ 12-game winning streak and brings an end to the regular season. The squad will now await the state tournament, which will take place on July 23-29.