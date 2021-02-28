Helper’s First Friday’s to Return in May

Kate Kilpatrick-Miller virtually visited the Helper City Council during their meeting on Thursday evening to discuss all things First Friday.

The First Friday events were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kilpatrick-Miller stated that they wish to begin the events again beginning May 7 and continuing them through October. She requested that a portion of Main Street be closed during those evenings beginning at 5 p.m.

Councilman Gary Harwood pointed out that an area needs to be left open for the fire department and there could be firemen coming in for the trucks. Kilpatrick-Miller stated that she would be happy to work with the fire chief on that and ensure that what was needed would be available.

She also requested local consent to sell beer for the May 7 event. Each First Friday has a unique theme, and this particular one will be Cinco de Mayo. They would like to have a beer garden in the city hall parking lot and specifically sell beer, not wine. There will also be music on the street and a number of other fun activities.

As they have done in the past with the Arts, Music and Film Festival, they will work with Roy Nikas for the insurance. There will be volunteers assisting and the consumption of the beer will be sequestered to the portioned-off area of Main Street with clear signs marking the allowed area. Both requests were approved.