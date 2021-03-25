Helper’s Improved Swinging Bridge Re-Opens

The construction that began on March 22 to make much-needed repairs to the swinging bridge in Helper was celebrated on Monday afternoon with a small ribbon cutting ceremony.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman invited Helper Middle School Principal Robert Bradley, along with some students, to snip the ribbon. The swinging bridge is used often by students that are making their way to school on the other side of town.

“Many thanks to the UDOT program ‘Safe Routes to School,’ which provided grant funding to improve the safety of the bridge for all of our students,” said Mayor Peterman. “Also, a big shout out to Helper Public Works for their time and effort in making these improvements happen.”

Following the ribbon cutting, a number of students in attendance traversed the bridge and experienced its new construction first-hand.