Helper’s Light Parade Bigger Than Ever

Helper City, A.K.A. Utah’s Christmas Town, brought in quite the crowd to celebrate Helper’s annual Electric Light parade.

Attendees from far and wide travel to Utah’s Christmas Town to witness the awe that is the Electric Light Parade. Businesses, schools and nonprofits look forward to creating the best and brightest float each year to wow the crowd.

The Helper Light Parade has become a much-anticipated event that seems to grow with each passing year, so much so, that it is held on two separate nights.

This year, boxes of candy, chocolates and even light up toys were thrown from the stage prior to the parade starting. Hot chocolate was served by a few locals, as well as snacks from participating businesses.

Longtime Helper resident Joan Burgess was the Grand Marshall for this year’s light parade. Following the Saturday show, many attendees headed to the Helper City Park to enjoy the firework show.