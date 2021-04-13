Helper’s Main Street Blooms with Spring Spectacular *Photo Gallery*

Welcoming in both the warmer weather and the re-opening of many businesses, galleries and opportunities for events, Helper City closed its Main Street on Saturday for a Spring Spectacular.

The celebration was hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there was a plethora of fun for all to enjoy. The first 25 children in attendance were invited to plant seeds and decorate a planter, working their way through numerous locations, and Timeless Art also welcomed them to make a bracelet or necklace.

Three Little Llamas joined in on the fun for the youngsters, offering free popsicles while the supplies lasted. There were multiple exhibits, new stores to peruse, tours of the newly upgraded Rio Theater, food, opportunities to win multiple prizes and much more.

Up next for Helper’s Main Street is the return of the First Friday events. May 7 will be the first First Friday since the temporary cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the theme will be Cinco de Mayo.