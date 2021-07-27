Helper’s Main Street Continues to Vibe *Photo Gallery*

Another weekend of fun was had on Helper’s Main Street as Saturday Vibes continued on July 24.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the community gathered to enjoy vendors, drinks, food, live entertainment and more. Music was provided by Honky Blue Tonky and Brackish Creek, with a partner spotlight shined on Recyclops and Helper Rush Cheer in between.

Food was provided by a number of food trucks and vendors, including Ruben’s BBQ, Tallies and Smallies, Laulu Teriyaki and El Sarten.

Those that perused the event were treated to vendors such as To Dye For, Canvas Alchemy, Desert Castle Bees and Rolling Wind Microfarm. Children were also treated to two bounce houses and adults enjoyed a full bar representing Utah liquor distilleries.

Vibes is striving to be Carbon County’s first zero waste event and encouraged those in attendance to bring a reusable water bottle that they could fill up at the free water filling stations.

A special thanks was given to Recyclops and Matsuda Acupuncture for the recycling services.