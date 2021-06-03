Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum Receives American Rescue Plan Act Funding

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman shared some good news for the Helper community in the form of funds that have been provided to help cultural organizations such as Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum.

These funds will aid in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Mayor Peterman, the funds were distributed via a competitive grant process and resulted in an award of $7,000 for the labor and utility costs of the museum.

“This helps us in maintaining the museum and staff as we work to move past the pandemic,” Mayor Peterman said.

She continued by explaining that the dollars are from the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government. The mayor stated that Helper, as always, is appreciative of the opportunity to apply and receive this type of funding.

“Working with the Utah Division of Arts and Museums is key to our ability to maintain cultural icons such as Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum,” stated Mayor Peterman. “They have been a critical partner in ensuring we can maintain staffing levels as well as reducing our out-of-pocket expenses for utilities. This is a win-win situation and we are honored to have been awarded.”