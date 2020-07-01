Helper’s Mixed Bag Against Provo *Photo Gallery*

Helper and Provo met on the diamond for a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The Merchants controlled the first game, dominating Provo 14-4. Braxton Bennett got the win on the mound and pitched well.

“He threw great, lots of strikes and kept the hitters off balance,” said head coach Dakota Cisneros. Strong pitching continued for Helper when Tyler Wright came in to finish the game and “shut Provo down,” commented Cisneros. He continued, “I was proud of the way we played in game one, it was Helper baseball.”

Keaton Rich went 2-3 with a triple and a double. Wyatt Falk went 2-3 with a double and two RBIs while Kade Dimick finished 3-4 with a triple.

The Merchants were unable to maintain their momentum heading into the second game. “We struggled from the first pitch,” said Cisneros. Helper was its own worst enemy, walking 14 batters as a staff. “We struggled to string hits together and to score runs. It was an ugly game for us,” continued Cisneros. “We didn’t hit, struggled pitching it and had no energy or excitement.” The Merchants fell 6-2.

Rylan Hart was the lone bright spot for Helper in the second game. He went a perfect 3-3 from the plate with a double and two RBIs.