Helper’s Museum Considers Name Change

Press Release

The board of the Western Mining & Railroad Museum in Helper has unanimously voted to make a name change. Helper’s Mining & Railroad Museum is the new name the board selected. The board agreed the previous name was too generalized, and wanted to make a distinction from institutions with similar names for branding and marketing purposes.

The Helper City Council must approve the name change and it will be on the agenda at the May 6 council meeting. The public is welcome to submit comments on this matter to Helper City Recorder Zack Tonc via email at ztonc@helpercity.net or written comments may be dropped off at city hall. Comments will be read at the council meeting.

“The museum’s collections and archives have been built entirely on donations from the community since the museum began in 1964,” indicated Director Jason Huntzinger. “This new name gives the community a sense of pride in what it has collectively built. The mission statement of the museum remains the same; to collect, preserve and communicate the history of work in the mines and on the railroads of Carbon County. Exhibits record the cultural history of the people who came to work and support the mines and railroads.”