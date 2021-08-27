Henry Craig Dinkelman passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 15, 2021. Craig was born to Willem and Ottalyne Dinkelman on September 13, 1953, in Salt Lake City Utah and grew up with his four brothers and sisters. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Craig had a great love for all people and that was felt by all that interacted with him. He was always willing to share his testimony of the gospel and wanted all to feel the joy that it brought him. He regularly attended the temple, leaving his watch in the locker to disconnect from the outside world. He was a true believer in Christ.

Craig spent most of his adult life as an automotive technician. He was a true General Motors man who never stopped regretting selling his 1972 Chevrolet Pickup because newer cars “just aren’t fun to work on.” He could fix anything and enjoyed doing it. Especially when it meant he was able to serve others through it. He was a jack of all trades and a true handyman. He never shied away from a project. And he always had a new one ready to go.

He has six children that he loved very much. He found joy in their happiness and mourned with their pain. He was always willing to give advice and share his opinion hoping to strengthen his bond with them and their bond with the Lord. He never waned in hope for something better for his family.

He is survived by his children Tom (Tiffany) and their daughters Olivia, Atlanta and Lilyan; Teisha (Tracey) and their children Cole, Madison, and Elsa; TJ and his son Dillon; Sierra (Mason); Austin and Cheyanne. He is also survived by his siblings Cynda (Steve), Debbie (Layne), Gary (Linda) and Jay (Amy). Craig is preceded in death by his parents Willem and Ottalyne and his sister-in-law RuthAnn.

Services will be held in honor of Craig on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 AM at the Butterfield Canyon 4th Ward building, 13768 South 6400 West, Herriman Utah. A viewing will be held that same day from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Funeral service can be viewed online at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/herrimanutahbutterfieldcanyonstake Code 24626.