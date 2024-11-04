Here’s Where You Can Cast Your Vote in Emery and Carbon County

It’s not too late to get out and make your voice heard in the 2024 election, as tomorrow is election day. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by today, Nov. 4, to be counted for both Carbon and Emery County.

Emery County residents can vote in-person today and tomorrow at the Emery County Courthouse located at 75 E Main St. in Castle Dale. There is also a ballot drop box located at the courthouse.

Carbon County residents can vote in-person at the Carbon County Administration building from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., located at 751 East 100 North in Price.

There are seven ballot drop-off boxes located at:

Carbon County Administration Building, Clerk’s Office, 751 E 100 N Price, UT.

Carbon County Administration Building, East parking lot, 751 E 100 N Price, UT.

East Carbon City Hall, 101 W Geneva Dr. East Carbon, UT.

Wellington City Hall, 150 W Main St. Wellington, UT.

Helper City Hall, 58 S Main St., Helper, UT.

Scofield City Hall, 155 E Ivy St., Scofield, UT.