Heritage Days Rodeo Draws Large Crowds *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

It was a standing room only at the annual Huntington Heritage Days Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights as the grandstand was full. Open slots were also hard to come by and some were moved to the slack after the rodeos. The rough stock riders were a little slight in numbers, but the final weekend of June starts “Cowboy Christmas,” where riders are hitting many rodeos.

A special race for the Friday night crowd included the barrel buddy race. On Saturday, it was a hide race and match race. The stock producer, Diamond H Rodeo, provided challenges for all cowboys and cowgirls.

The announcer, Monroe Magnuson, kept the crowd informed and interested in the show. The clown and barrelman, Hollywood Yates, brought 35 years of experience with him as a Professional Rodeo Association bullfighter and rodeo clown. All-in-all, it was a great weekend of rodeo.