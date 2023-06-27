Heritage Days Rodeo Starts Huntington Celebration

By Julie Johansen

The Heritage Days Rodeo started the annual celebration for Huntington City on Friday and Saturday. The Diamond H rodeo stock and Monroe Magnuson as the announcer delighted the extra large crowds on both evenings.

The bleachers, decked with flags of the different branches of service, were overflowing with rodeo goers. Honoring the Blue and the Patriotic flag presentation that begins each year’s event leaves very few dry eyes and many cheers from the audience.

Ending the two evenings was the Circle of Fear bull fight challenge, featuring seven individuals and won by a woman. Heritage Days Rodeo Chairman Lesa Miller expressed appreciation to her committee for all their help in making it a phenomenal experience for all.

The Heritage Days celebration continues on July 2 at the Stake Center in Huntington with a Glee Club program at 7 p.m. On Monday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m., anyone can enter the cornhole tournament, followed by entertainment by Johnny V and Trouble Train, the ice cream social and Hypno Hick on the Canyon View Middle School lawn.

July 4th is the big day, starting early at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast, followed by a parade, kids’ attractions and entertainment, including Creep, Hypno Hick and Annie Oveson. The traditional lawn mower races start at 6 p.m, with Cody Robbins at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.