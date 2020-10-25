Heroes Among Us Charity Hunt Benefits Primary Children’s Hospital

By Robin Hunt

“Hunt with a Heart” was the slogan on the 4th Annual Green River Bird Hunt for the “Heros Among Us” fundraiser. All proceeds raised from the event will benefit Primary Children’s Hospital at the new Lehi Campus.

Friday was the last weekend for the charity hunt and auction for the year. Right before the auction began, a check for $12,000 was given to one of the guides whose newborn is in intensive care. Then, another item was auctioned off with the proceeds going to this young guide and his family as well.

Many hunters were gathered from across the state and across the country to come together for this charity pheasant and chukar hunt. They have been gathering throughout the month of October.

Among many other event sponsors were Green River City and Emery County.